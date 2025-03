This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP WATCH: IShowSpeed seals victory for YouTube AllStars after 18-goal thriller in Sidemen Charity Match 2025 The popular social media star scored the winning penalty in thrilling shootout at Wembley Stadium after 18-goal spectacle. IShowSpeed converts crucial penalty to win the match

YouTube AllStars triumph 5-4 on penalties after 9-9 draw

Over $6.1 million raised for charity in star-studded event