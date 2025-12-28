WATCH: Brenden Aaronson provides key assist as Leeds United secure a draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light

The sequence began deep in Leeds territory on the left flank before progressing through a patient 12-pass buildup that methodically broke through Sunderland's pressing structure. The decisive moment came when German midfielder Anton Stach delivered a sweeping cross-field pass that found Aaronson in space on the right wing.

The 25-year-old Aaronson drove directly at Sunderland's backpedaling defender Nordi Mukiele before delivering a perfectly weighted low cross to the near post. Calvert-Lewin, continuing his remarkable scoring streak that extended to six matches, made a brilliant run to get ahead of his marker and deftly redirected the ball past goalkeeper Robin Roefs from six yards out.