VIDEO: 'Alessia Russo's biggest fan!' - Mary Earps dons Arsenal shirt to support Lionesses team-mate as Gunners beat Barcelona in Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain keeper Mary Earps donned an Arsenal shirt to support her Lionesses team-mate, Alessia Russo, in the Champions League final.

  • Earps travelled to Lisbon to support Russo
  • Gunners edged out Barca to win the UWCL
  • It was their first European triumph in 18 years
