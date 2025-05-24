VIDEO: 'Alessia Russo's biggest fan!' - Mary Earps dons Arsenal shirt to support Lionesses team-mate as Gunners beat Barcelona in Champions League final
Paris Saint-Germain keeper Mary Earps donned an Arsenal shirt to support her Lionesses team-mate, Alessia Russo, in the Champions League final.
- Earps travelled to Lisbon to support Russo
- Gunners edged out Barca to win the UWCL
- It was their first European triumph in 18 years