'We wasted this potential opportunity!' - Leah Williamson determined for Arsenal to overcome Real Madrid deficit in Champions League following pitch debacle in away leg
Leah Williamson believes Arsenal can progress in the Women's Champions League despite losing the first leg of their quarter-final against Real Madrid.
- Arsenal lost 2-0 to Madrid in Spain
- Must turn it around in London to stay in UWCL
- Lionesses star determined to get job done