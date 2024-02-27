‘Wasn’t going to stay silent’ – Lionel Messi’s LA argument with Edwin Cerrillo explained as tempers boiled over in Inter Miami’s MLS clash with the Galaxy
Lionel Messi was involved in a heated argument during Inter Miami’s clash with LA Galaxy, and Edwin Cerrillo says he “wasn’t going to stay silent”.
- Argentine icon netted dramatic equaliser
- Faced plenty of tests prior to that strike
- Rivals not afraid to stand up to all-time great