‘They want Cristiano to win that title’ - Ronaldo World Cup claim from former Portugal team-mate

Quaresma was unable to help Ronaldo across that line during his playing days, but did form part of a triumphant Euro 2016-winning squad. He hopes a global crown can be captured as another generation of Portuguese talent is inspired to follow in the most illustrious of footsteps.
The 42-year-old ex-Sporting, Porto, Barcelona, Chelsea and Besiktas star added: “I am very proud to see the players who played with me win such an important title for our country. I think it is the dream of all of us to win a World Cup.
“We have already won a European title and now to win a World Cup (is the goal). I think it is the cherry on top of the cake because we always dreamed of it, but we never got it. And the reality is that in this team, this generation has given a lot of hope to our country.”
Portugal will kick off their Group K campaign at the 2026 World Cup against the winner of an inter-confederation play-off on June 17. They will remain in Houston, Texas for a meeting with Uzbekistan before heading to Miami for a clash with Colombia.