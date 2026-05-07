Vivianne Miedema reveals heartbreaking news after Man City title win as mother fights for life in intensive care

Miedema has explained why she was absent as City celebrated their latest league triumph. While her team-mates gathered to mark the title win, the Netherlands international remained with her family after her mother was hospitalised in critical condition.
The striker revealed on social media that her mother suffered severe complications following chemotherapy treatment for cancer and has spent the past weeks in intensive care. City were confirmed champions on Wednesday night without playing, after title rivals Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton. However, Miedema was not present for the celebrations, having left Manchester earlier in April to support her family.