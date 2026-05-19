'I hope we win the World Cup with him and for him' - Cristiano Ronaldo's dressing room impact revealed by Portugal team-mate Vitinha

Vitinha has spoken about the influence of Ronaldo within the Portugal national football team as the squad looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, remains a key figure for Portugal despite approaching the latter stages of his career.
As preparations continue for the expanded tournament in North America, his presence in the national team setup continues to shape the squad’s ambitions. Speaking to FIFA, Vitinha made it clear that Portugal’s players are motivated by the opportunity to deliver the one major international trophy that has eluded their captain.