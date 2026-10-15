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Norway v Portugal - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD2Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

'It was chaotic!' - Vitinha lifts lid on Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus feud as PSG midfielder hopes exiled forward 'comes back'

Vitinha
C. Ronaldo
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Ligue 1
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Denmark vs Portugal
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A

Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Vitinha has opened up on the turbulent atmosphere inside the Portugal camp following the high-profile fallout between Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus. Speaking after his side's Champions League win at Manchester City, the midfielder expressed hope that the veteran striker reconciles with the national team.

  • Midfielder addresses turbulent international camp

    The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has lifted the lid on the simmering tensions inside the Portugal camp following a public spat between Ronaldo and national team manager Jesus. The delicate subject resurfaced after Vitinha scored his side's third goal in a rampant 4-2 Champions League away victory over Manchester City. While reluctant to take sides, the playmaker made no secret of his desire to see the Portugal captain return to international duty.

  • imago-sport-1084158226.jpgHMB-Media

    Dressing room desires swift resolution

    Speaking in the mixed zone after the match in Manchester, the Portugal midfielder struck a diplomatic tone to protect squad unity. Addressing the rift between Ronaldo and Jesus, Vitinha told TNT Sports Brasil: "It was a chaotic international break. Full of emotions. On my end, I just hope everything resolves for the best. That he returns and everything turns out fine. The truth is that's what all of us want. I hope he comes back and everything gets resolved."

  • Broken promises trigger training walkout

    The dispute stems from Jesus' decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench throughout a 2-1 Nations League win over Norway, despite the forward warming up for 30 minutes with the understanding he would play. Feeling betrayed, Ronaldo released a statement on October 6 detailing their private discussions and claiming the manager broke his word twice, including a promised clarification in a post-match press conference. That frustration saw him walk out of the team's training camp in Copenhagen ahead of their clash against Denmark.

    Despite a subsequent apology to his team-mates, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) officially placed Ronaldo under provisional suspension on October 9, treating the disciplinary case as an urgent matter. Under federation rules, players who fail to appear for international duty face a severe ban ranging from one to six months, alongside a significant financial penalty.

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  • Norway v Portugal - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Uncertain future clouds November window

    With the provisional suspension in effect and a potential six-month ban looming over the veteran forward, there is still no sign of a truce between the two figures as both hold their ground. That standoff casts serious doubt over Portugal's plans for next month's international fixtures. Vitinha, meanwhile, must turn his immediate attention back to club commitments, with PSG preparing to host Barcelona in a heavyweight Champions League clash next week.