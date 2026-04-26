Virgil van Dijk ‘not worried’ about four-goal Alexander Isak as Liverpool expect £125m striker to deliver on historic price tag

Van Dijk has thrown his full support behind Isak, insisting that the striker’s quality remains undisputed despite a challenging debut campaign on Merseyside that has yielded only four goals in all competitions.

Isak opened the scoring during Saturday's victory over Crystal Palace, marking a significant milestone for a player burdened by a massive price tag and a series of fitness issues.

"It is important for Alex to get goals as a striker and it was a great goal," Van Dijk said. "In terms of what I’ve seen of him, everyone knows and sees and experiences as team-mates how outstanding he is. It is about getting games, confidence but obviously scoring goals as a striker – that’s the main trigger for him.

"I’m not worried at all about him whatsoever. We want more than goals from him and that’s what he can bring and he just has to keep going and keep working, keep staying fit and keep staying important for the football club because I think he will and he already is."