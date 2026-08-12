'He needs to learn' - Virgil van Dijk offers advice to new Liverpool signing who CAN'T play for the club until next year

Van Dijk has been left thoroughly impressed by the impact of teenage centre-back Ndukwe, despite the 18-year-old's impending departure from Anfield. The Austrian defender, who arrived following a deal agreed with Austria Wien earlier this year, has been a fixture in Andoni Iraola's side throughout their pre-season schedule this summer.

"Obviously I saw the games in pre-season in America," Van Dijk said when discussing his young team-mate. "He's a big talent, big guy and he wants to learn and I had a brief conversation with him, especially in the last couple of days. For him it is just progressing. I know he has to go on loan I think so let's see where he ends up. Yeah [it's a shame he has to move on loan].

"I don't know exactly what the rules are, but the matter of fact is that he has to go on loan and wherever he goes, he needs to learn, get better and be ready when he comes back to hopefully stay there."



