'If he decides to leave' - Virgil van Dijk drops biggest hint yet that Trent Alexander-Arnold will cut ties with Liverpool as he defends Real Madrid-bound team-mate
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has dropped a massive hint regarding right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Real Madrid this summer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Trent expected to leave Liverpool
- Remains tight-lipped about his future
- Van Dijk drops hint regarding TAA's future