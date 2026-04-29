Virgil van Dijk admits Alisson exit would be 'big blow' for Liverpool as Serie A transfer talk intensifies
Juventus circle for Brazilian goalkeeper
Liverpool activated the one-year option in Alisson's contract earlier this year, meaning his current deal at Anfield expires in June 2027. However, the Brazil international - who is currently sidelined with a muscle problem - has been linked with a move to Italy this summer, with Juventus among the clubs interested in facilitating his return to Serie A. But Van Dijk remains hopeful that his long-time team-mate will stay at Anfield despite the temptation of a new challenge in Italy.
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End of an era at Anfield
Rumours about Alisson's potential departure have caused concern within the Liverpool fanbase, who are already bidding farewell to Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson at the end of the season.
But, while Van Dijk is eager to see the goalkeeper stay on Merseyside, the Dutchman has insisted he remains relaxed about the situation. "Listen, there is always going to be a day where you - including myself - will go," Van Dijk said as quoted by ESPN. "But if it's going to happen - and I have no idea about it and I don't think, at this point, he has an idea about it - then we will, as a club, adapt to that."
Van Dijk values Alisson's leadership
Expanding on what the Brazilian brings to the dressing room, the captain said: "We have been through everything together, positive things and some negative things unfortunately as well, so it would definitely be a big blow and a miss but I don't think, for me, it's a good idea to think ahead about what could or could not happen. He's very important for me as one of the leaders in the team and I think he is very important on the pitch because I think he is one of the best - in my opinion the best - goalkeeper in the world."
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Focus on the final stretch
The immediate priority for the club remains the conclusion of the current campaign, with Alisson currently recovering from an injury. "He's trying to be back as soon as possible to help us for the last four games and that's our main focus. Whatever happens after that is not something you should ask me," Van Dijk noted.
When pressed on his personal preference for the keeper's future, the Dutch defender was unequivocal. "Would I love him to stay? Of course, there's no about that. Everyone can feel a certain way about it. There are rumours but if there is anything concrete then we will all find out but, for me, I'm never worried."