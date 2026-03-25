Vinicius Junior issues strong statement on his Real Madrid future

The Brazilian superstar has moved to silence speculation regarding his future at the club. The 25-year-old is approaching a critical juncture in his career, with his current contract at the Bernabeu set to expire in 2027. This timeline means he will enter the final 12 months of his agreement this summer, a situation that typically alerts Europe’s elite clubs.
However, Vinicius has made it crystal clear where his priorities lie. Speaking while on international duty with Brazil, the winger expressed his desire to remain in the Spanish capital for the foreseeable future. "I’m only thinking about Real Madrid and staying there for a long time," Vinicius affirmed, as per Marca. His comments come as a major boost to the club as they look to secure their talismanic attacker beyond his current terms.