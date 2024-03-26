Vinicius Junior shockingly told 'don't be a f*ggot' as Twitter account of ex-Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Chilavert sends disgraceful reply to Real Madrid star's tearful press conference
The Twitter account of ex-Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert branded Vinicius Junior a "f*ggot" after the Brazil star's tearful press conference.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Vinicius broke down in tears
- Star suffered racist abuse in Spain
- Account of ex-Paraguay keeper criticised winger