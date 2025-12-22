Is Vinicius Jr worth as much as Kylian Mbappe & Lionel Messi? Real Madrid advised to do ‘everything possible’ to sell Brazilian forward amid unreasonable contract demands

Vinicius, who narrowly missed out on the Ballon d’Or in 2024, is working on a deal at Santiago Bernabeu that is due to run until 2027. No extension has been agreed as yet, which means offers will have to be listened to in upcoming transfer windows.
The 25-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Middle East, with it being suggested that he could follow Real legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to that part of the world.
Lucrative terms would be on offer there, with Real being warned off trying to match said proposals. They are being urged to cash in on the South American while his price tag remains high, with there little value to be found in paying him the kind of figures that current ‘Galactico’ Mbappe and Argentine GOAT Messi pull in.