'Our opportunity has arrived' - Vinicius Jr tells Brazil to 'get into World Cup mindset' as Real Madrid star explains how Carlo Ancelotti has 'evolved' Selecao

Ancelotti's selections have also reflected a shift toward merit rather than reputation. Fitness, form and tactical fit have dictated squad decisions, even if it meant temporarily leaving out heavyweights like Vinicius, Rodrygo or Neymar. At the same time, Ancelotti has expanded the talent pool, integrating emerging names such as Endrick and Vitor Roque while encouraging competition by insisting that “around 70 players” are capable of reaching the World Cup squad.
As Ancelotti builds a disciplined, modern Brazil, one monumental question hangs over the project: Will Neymar be part of that squad?
His return to Santos has been overshadowed by repeated thigh and knee injuries, including a rectus femoris issue, his fourth setback since returning. Though the player insists his omission from recent squads is “technical, not physical,” doubts remain.
Brazil's legendary striker Ronaldo, however, is adamant: “He’s a key player. We don’t have another Neymar. If he’s fit, Brazil will be stronger, simple as that. People don’t understand how hard it is to come back. It’s a gradual process.”
Neymar continues to play full matches for Santos and has extended his contract until the end of 2025, with an option through the World Cup. Yet Ancelotti’s Brazil has learned to function without him.
With Vinicius, Raphinha and Matheus Cunha leading the front line, the Selecao are balanced but sometimes lack moments of magic. Whether Neymar provides them again will decide his World Cup fate. And it will be Ancelotti’s biggest selection decision yet.