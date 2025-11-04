Has Vinicius Jr gone too far?! Real Madrid decide to sell attacker after latest controversy as 'friend' Florentino Perez turns against him

Madrid are preparing to part ways with Vinicius after the Brazilian’s latest controversy reignited tensions inside the club. According to Sport Bild, the decision was made after the forward’s emotional reaction during Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Barcelona in late October, when he angrily protested being substituted by Alonso. The club, insisting on discipline, demanded both a public and private apology.
What worsened the situation was the timing of an article in The Athletic, published the same day as Vinicius’ apology, which criticised Alonso’s leadership and discipline. The piece quoted an anonymous source close to the team saying that Alonso “thinks he’s Pep Guardiola, but so far he’s just Xabi.” The report, allegedly connected to the Vinicius camp, angered the club hierarchy.
For years, Florentino Perez has stood by Vinicius, seeing him as a long-term cornerstone for Madrid’s future. But this time, the president’s patience appears to have run out. After numerous off-field issues and flamboyant behaviour, the relationship between player and club is reportedly beyond repair.