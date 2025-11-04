Vincent Kompany warns Bayern Munich need 'perfect game' to beat PSG with Luis Enrique 'confident' of ending German giants' perfect record in Champions League showdown

The Bavarian giants have been in red-hot form at the start of the 2025-26 season. After winning the DFL-Supercup in the curtain raiser, Kompany's men have been unstoppable, stitching a remarkable and historic 15-game winning streak, breaking AC Milan's long-standing record of 13 straight wins at the start of the 1992-93 season.
Kompany’s Bayern are beginning to resemble the dominant sides of the club’s golden years – relentless, fluid, and ruthlessly efficient. They have already netted 55 goals this season, averaging just under four per game, a testament to their attacking cohesion. Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka look revitalised this season, providing both energy and balance, while the front line – spearheaded by the prolific Harry Kane, who has scored 22 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions, and ably supported by Luis Diaz and Michael Olise – has developed a level of understanding and precision that can unsettle even the most disciplined defences.