'He's literally on another level' - Harry Kane better than Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as ex-defender explains why Bayern Munich striker is most frightening striker around

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Kane is perhaps playing the best football of his life at the moment, at the ripe old age of 32. The former Tottenham Hotspur frontman has been absolutely on fire this season, scoring 22 goals in 15 games. But it's not just the staggering rate at which he is scoring that has grabbed all the spotlight.

Kane has long been recognised as one of football’s most intelligent forwards, renowned for his vision, awareness, and ability to bridge midfield and attack. This season, his evolution has taken another step. Often deployed as an attacking midfielder in a free-roaming No. 10 role behind Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson in recent weeks, Kane has thrived with the added creative responsibility. Even when leading the line as a traditional striker, he frequently drops deep into midfield to dictate play, using his exquisite passing range to pick out the diagonal runs of Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, effortlessly switching the point of attack from deep areas.

Beyond his offensive influence, Kane has also become increasingly authoritative in the defensive third. His work rate and positional intelligence allow him to track back effectively, using his physicality to win back possession and bolster the team’s defensive structure; it's a testament to his complete understanding of the game and his growing adaptability.