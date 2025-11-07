Vincent Kompany and Pep Guardiola in 'regular contact' as Bayern Munich boss names Man City mentor 'key' in his bright coaching career

Kompany joined Manchester City in 2008 and went on to spend 11 successful years at the club, becoming one of its most iconic captains. During his time in Manchester, he played under several managers, but it was under Guardiola, between 2016 and 2019, that his tactical understanding of the game reached new heights. Kompany made 62 appearances under Guardiola, scoring six goals and providing two assists, while playing a key role in City’s dominant era. Together, they won back-to-back Premier League titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19, along with the FA Cup in 2019.
Guardiola’s focus on positional play, ball control and tactical flexibility had a strong influence on Kompany. His current coaching style shows that impact, as he uses a similar system based on structured build up play, fluid attacking movements, and disciplined pressing. These principles have shaped the way he manages his teams.