Vincent Kompany's leadership is 'contagious!' Ex-Bayern Munich star praises coach's 'direct and clear vision' and expects 'magnificent' career from former Man City captain

The reigning Bundesliga champions are enjoying a dominant run this season under Kompany, remaining unbeaten in all competitions. On Tuesday, the German giants extended their winning streak to 16 by beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 despite going down to 10 men after Luis Diaz received a red card before half-time.
Bayern shocked many when they appointed the Belgian following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League ahead of the 2024-25 season. However, Kompany proved his worth as he led the team to the Bundesliga title in his first season. The Bavarians' strong start this season convinced the board to extend Kompany’s contract until 2029, securing his future at the club well beyond his previous deal, which was due to expire in the summer of 2027.