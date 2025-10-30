The 4-1 victory over Koln ensured Bayern's incredible winning run continues. Having won all 14 of their matches so far in all competitions, Kompany's men have now broken a European record set by AC Milan in the 1992-93 season.
Despite losing key attacking players such as Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and club legend Thomas Muller over the summer, and missing out on primary transfer targets like Nick Woltemade, Bayern have remained competitive on all fronts. Much of the credit is going to manager Kompany, whose tactical acumen and meticulous training methods have instilled discipline, sacrifice, and perseverance within the squad. His man-management has also played a crucial role, helping players such as Kane and Konrad Laimer flourish so far this term.
Bayern’s dominant performances and consistency have reignited talk of a possible treble, reminiscent of their historic 2019-20 campaign.