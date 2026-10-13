Vincent Kompany refuses to use artificial pitch as excuse ahead of tricky Champions League tie against Viking

Kompany is leaving nothing to chance as Bayern prepare for a unique challenge in Norway. The German side usually conducts their final training session at Sabener Strase before flying to away fixtures, but the synthetic pitch in Stavanger has forced a change in protocol. To ensure his players are fully adjusted to the bounce and feel of the turf, Kompany scheduled an early flight on Monday to facilitate a training session on the actual match surface.

The Belgian manager explained the necessity of this shift in routine, noting his own lack of experience with the surface. "I have in 20 years career never played on artificial turf. If the players have to do that for the first time, then we can perhaps better train there once, so that we get the feeling, for example what kind of shoes you have to wear. I don't have this answer myself. And I would like to not find out on match day, but a day before. I think that is the right decision, so that we get a bit more information before the game," he said, as cited by Bild.