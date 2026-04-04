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Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Vinicius Jr HUMILIATES Trent Alexander-Arnold with obscene nutmeg in Real Madrid training & launches into hilarious celebration

Vinicius Junior
T. Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Vinicius Junior has proved once again why he is one of the most feared dribblers in world football, even if the victim this time was one of his own team-mates. The Brazilian superstar left Trent Alexander-Arnold red-faced during a recent Real Madrid training session with a piece of skill that has since gone viral.

  • Moment of magic at Valdebebas

    The intensity is always high at Real Madrid’s training complex, but the mood turned to pure comedy during a training this week. In a rondo session, Vini Jr used a lightning-quick feint to leave Alexander-Arnold rooted to the spot. The ball disappeared through the former Liverpool star's legs before he could even react, drawing an immediate roar from the surrounding players.

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  • Hilarious celebrations

    As soon as the ball passed through Alexander-Arnold's legs, Vinicius didn't hold back. Instead of continuing the game, he immediately carried out a hilarious celebration, laughing and mocking the right-back casually while being carried by Eduardo Camavinga. The rest of the Madrid squad were quick to join in on the fun. The moment sparked instant reactions from their team-mates, who were seen doubling over in laughter as the Liverpool-born defender tried to walk off the embarrassment.

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    What comes next?

    Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently preparing to face Mallorca in La Liga. They are still in the title race, with Los Blancos sitting second, just four points behind leaders Barcelona. They will then face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB