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VIDEO: Uruguay stars Lucas Torreira and Ronald Araujo try cricket at Eden Gardens ahead of India clash

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India vs Uruguay
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R. Araujo
L. Torreira

The Uruguay national team have been making the most of their time in India by embracing the local culture ahead of their upcoming international friendly. Before taking to the pitch in Kolkata, the South American giants took a detour to one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world to test their skills in a different discipline altogether.

  • South American giants sample cricket

    The Uruguay national squad took time out from their tour of Kolkata to test their batting and bowling skills at the iconic Eden Gardens. A video shared across the federation's official social media channels showed Torreira and Araujo enjoying a taste of India's most popular sport. Alongside their cricket session, the La Celeste contingent also visited several of the city's historic landmarks, including the Victoria Memorial and St Paul's Cathedral.

  • Watch the clip


  • Historic venue evokes continental memories

    The visit to Eden Gardens provided deep nostalgia for La Celeste, who won the inaugural Nehru Cup at the legendary venue back in 1982. That historical bond with Indian football is reinforced by head coach Diego Forlan, the former Manchester United striker who enjoyed an Indian Super League spell with Mumbai City FC in 2016. This brief cultural detour offered welcome relaxation for the world's 20th-ranked side before shifting full focus back to their Asian exhibition fixture.

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  • South Korea v Uruguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    High profile friendly test awaits

    Uruguay are scheduled to face India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday, October 6. The Blue Tigers are desperate to bounce back after slumping to a heavy 4-0 defeat against Brazil at the same venue just three days earlier. Meanwhile, the South Americans will look to maintain their winning momentum following an emphatic 4-1 victory over South Korea in Seoul late last month.

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India
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Uruguay crest
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