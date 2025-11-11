VIDEO: 'Unforgettable!' - Lionel Messi stuns loved-up couple before secret visit to Barcelona's revamped Spotify Camp Nou

He returned to familiar surroundings three months later to bid an emotional farewell to Barca and their global fan base. Messi was forced to leave as a free agent after financial issues prevented a contract extension from being agreed.

Messi said at the time, as he broke down in tears: "Everything was agreed and then at the last moment, because of the issue with La Liga, it could not be done. I did all I could to stay, that's what I wanted but it could not be done. I accepted a 50% pay cut and after that nothing else was asked of me. I feel so sad to leave the club I love at a moment that I did not expect. I never lied, I was always up front.

“I would like to thank the people's affection towards me, I would have liked to say goodbye in a different way. To be able to do it out there on the field, hear my last ovation, have them close, hear the cheering...I leave the Club without having seen them for a year and a half. I have felt the recognition and the love that I also feel for the Club. Let's hope I can return at some point and help as best I can because this Club is still the best in the world.”