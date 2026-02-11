VIDEO: Tottenham fans chant for Mauricio Pochettino during Newcastle defeat - but Thomas Frank remains defiant
'He's magic, you know' - Pochettino chants ring out as mood turns toxic
As Spurs stumbled to a dismal home defeat, large sections of the home support made their feelings crystal clear: they want their old boss back. With Newcastle comfortable and Tottenham looking devoid of ideas, the home crowd began to chant the name of the man who led them to a Champions League final. "He's magic, you know, Mauricio Pochettino!" rang out from the South Stand, a brutal vote of no confidence in the current regime.
It was a visceral, emotional plea from a fanbase that feels their club is drifting aimlessly towards a relegation battle. To compound the misery for Frank, the nostalgic calls for the Argentine were quickly followed by the ominous and all-too-familiar chant of "You're getting sacked in the morning".
Watch the clip
Frank: 'I am 1,000 per cent the right man'
Despite the deafening calls for his head, Frank remained defiantly convinced of his position during his post-match media duties. Facing a barrage of questions regarding his future and the hostility from the terraces, the Dane doubled down on his ability to turn the tide. When asked directly if he believed he was still the person to lead Tottenham forward, his response was: "A thousand per cent sure. I am also 1000% sure that I never expected us to be in a situation like this with 11 or 12 injuries on the back end of this and what we’ve been facing, but I know when you need to build something and need to get through things, you need to show unbelievable strong resilience.
"I think it is fair to say there are a few before me up here not only for Tottenham but in many other clubs that have lost their head many times and I think you need to have a calm head, carry on, keep fighting and keep doing the right thing, make sure we stick together because we can only do this if we stick together. That is the board, that is the leaders, that is the players, that is the staff, that is me and that is the fans. We’ve got to get through this. "
Spurs boss cites 'studies' as derby clash nears
In a defence typical of his analytical approach, Frank attempted to use data to argue against his own dismissal. With the spectre of the sack looming larger than ever, he suggested that history proves reactionary firings rarely yield long-term success, even if the "Pochettino" chants suggest the fans disagree.
"I understand the mechanism in football, no doubt about that but there are a lot of studies that it is not the right thing to do," he said. "I know it's the only movement they have, but there's also plenty of situations where it's not the right thing to do. The only thing I'll focus on is fighting, doing the right thing together with everyone else."We of course understand we're not in a good situation, but with everything in life you need to stay calm, keep doing it and keep going."
Asked if he will still be in charge by the time they face Arsenal on February 22, he replied: "I’m convinced I will be. I understand the question and I understand it’s easy to point on me but I also think it’s never only the head coach or the ownership or the directors or the players or the staff. It’s everyone. If you do something right, you build something that can last. Of course we are not in a top position now. Everyone knows, directors, ownership, myself, what position we are in, what we need to improve and what we need to do better. That is what we are working very hard on."