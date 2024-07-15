VIDEO: Shocking footage shows women and children screaming and crying as stampede is narrowly avoided amid trouble sparked by ticketless fans at Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia
Shocking footage from the Copa America final has shown how women and children were left screaming during a chaotic pre-match entrance crush.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hard Rock Stadium in Miami hosted final
- Fans gained entrance without tickets
- Scary surges outside the ground