The Liga II promotion play-off match between FC Voluntari and FC Bihor Oradea descended into chaos late on after a serious injury to Voluntari defender Alexandru Git. Heavy rainfall had left the pitch saturated and unstable throughout the evening. Matters worsened in the 90th minute when Git suffered a broken leg following a mistimed sliding tackle from Bihor’s Razvan Gunie, who was immediately shown a red card. Medical staff rushed onto the pitch to treat the stricken defender, but the deteriorating surface soon created further problems as emergency responders attempted to reach the scene.
VIDEO: Players & fans push ambulance across waterlogged pitch following horror injury in the Romanian second division
Horror injury halts chaotic Liga II clash
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Local media describe chaotic rescue effort
The shocking incident was widely covered by Romanian outlets, with journalists describing the surreal situation that unfolded during the attempted medical response. Local media labelled the scenes “tragi-comic” after the ambulance sent to evacuate Git became stuck in the mud while attempting to drive onto the pitch.
With the vehicle unable to move across the waterlogged grass, players from both teams and several supporters stepped in to help. Around a dozen people were required to push the ambulance across the pitch so medical staff could finally transport Git to hospital for surgery.
Investigation expected as Git begins recovery
Git is expected to face a lengthy recovery after undergoing surgery on his fractured leg. The defender received treatment on the pitch for around 10 minutes before he could finally be transported to hospital.
Romanian authorities are also expected to review the circumstances surrounding the match, particularly the condition of the pitch and the delayed medical response. Meanwhile, FC Voluntari’s 2-1 victory keeps them firmly in the hunt for promotion, while FC Bihor Oradea’s hopes of climbing into the play-off places suffered a setback.