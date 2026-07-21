VIDEO: Neymar among the goals! Brazilian superstar already back in training with Santos after miserable World Cup blighted by injury questions
Santos welcome Neymar back to training
Following a deeply disappointing summer, Neymar has officially returned to club duties. The forward posted a video on his personal Instagram account, showing him fully involved in a Santos training session. In the footage, Neymar appears lively, participating in drills, taking on defenders, and finding the back of the net with his trademark finishing.
The club have clearly welcomed him back, hoping he can channel his recent frustrations into domestic success. This prompt return provides a significant boost for Santos, who are relying on the attacker to lead their frontline and maintain his physical health after a turbulent period on the international stage.
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World Cup heartbreak and retirement
The positive training footage contrasts sharply with the tears Neymar shed recently. He announced his retirement from international football following a shock 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16 at the World Cup.
Neymar scored a late penalty in that match, marking his 80th goal in 130 appearances for Brazil and cementing his status as their greatest goalscorer. However, the early elimination was too much to bear. Speaking after the full-time whistle, Neymar confirmed his decision with a poignant statement: "I tried. I tried. It started here at Met Life Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over."
Domestic struggles and crucial fixtures
Santos are in desperate need of their star player as they navigate a challenging domestic campaign. They currently sit 15th in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, having collected just 21 points from 19 matches. The club face a busy schedule, starting with a trip to Venezuela to play Universidad Central de Venezuela in the Copa Sudamericana intermediate stage.
Following that, Santos host bottom-placed Chapecoense in the league on Saturday. Their subsequent domestic clash against Sao Paulo, originally scheduled for next Wednesday, is set to be postponed, allowing the team to fully focus on the return leg against Universidad Central de Venezuela.
- Reprodução/CBF
Focus shifts to domestic turnaround
With his international career concluded, Neymar must now focus entirely on rescuing Santos' season. The forward will aim to put his recurring physical issues behind him as he prepares for these crucial upcoming fixtures. If the latest training footage is an accurate indicator, Neymar is highly motivated to make a massive impact and pull his side up the league table.
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