VIDEO: Neymar left in disbelief by substitution & refuses to watch end of Santos match as Flamengo defeat leaves boyhood club wallowing in relegation zone

Santos needed inspiration from somewhere as they trailed the crunch clash with Flamengo. They were three goals down with just six minutes of the 90 remaining, and it was at that point that Neymar was removed from the contest. He was replaced by Argentine midfielder Benjamin Rollheiser.

A late rally from Santos saw them pull two goals back, but they ultimately left themselves with too much to do. A frustrating loss against their fierce rivals means that Neymar and Co remain inside the relegation zone through 32 games - with just 33 points being secured. They are now two points adrift of safety.