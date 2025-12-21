VIDEO: Morocco open home Africa Cup of Nations in style as Ayoub El Kaabi scores ridiculous overhead kick in tournament curtain-raiser win against Comoros

El Kaabi, who plays his club football for Greek giants Olympiacos, left school at the age of 15 to become a carpenter in order to financially support his family. He had to give up the trade in order to sign a professional contract with hometown side Racing Athletic Club Casablanca, before then joining top-flight outfit RS Berkane in 2017.

After impressing in Morocco's first division, he received a national team call-up and a mega-money move to Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune thereafter. Spells back home with Wydad AC, Turkish side Hatayspor and Qatari-based Al-Sadd followed before heading to Olympiacos in 2023, where he has scored 75 goals in 115 matches and was part of the team that won the 2023-24 Conference League, taking home the Player of the Tournament award in the process.

At international level, El Kaabi has represented the Atlas Lions at four major tournaments, scoring 18 times in 48 caps.