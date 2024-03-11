VIDEO: ‘Mister let’s send everyone to Vegas!’ - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney mock their own spending when announcing historic U.S. tour for Wrexham’s women’s team
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have mocked their own spending while announcing a historic tour of the United States for Wrexham’s women’s team.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hollywood stars in charge at SToK Racecourse
- Elaborate projects funded in North Wales
- Women's team preparing to head for the States