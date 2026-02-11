VIDEO: Miss of the season?! Cole Palmer somehow blazes over from point-blank range in dying moments of Chelsea's draw with Leeds
Palmer blows chance as Chelsea held
Chelsea looked set to take all three points against Leeds after racing into a 2-0 lead after an opening goal from Joao Pedro and a Palmer penalty. However, the Whites fought back thanks to efforts from Lukas Nmecha and Noah Okafor to make it 2-2. Palmer then passed up an incredible chance to win it in stoppage time with an unbelievable miss. The 23-year-old arrived at the far post and looked set to convert a low cross but could only blaze over the crossbar.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson couldn't believe his eyes, he said: "No! Palmer has just missed from two yards! He's still standing in the goal with his mouth open, he cannot believe he has just missed. I can't believe what I've just seen, wow. He couldn't do that again if he tried, I cannot believe what I've just watched."
Watch the clip
'999 times out of 1000, he scores'
Manager Liam Rosenior was quizzed on Palmer's miss after the game and told reporters: "He's in the position, 999 times out of 1000, he scores, it was just that one in that moment. We shouldn't be in that position. The game should be done at 2-0. I need to show the players certain things to make sure that doesn't happen again."
The Chelsea boss also spoke of his disappointment at failing to win the game, adding: "Genuinely, I can't remember Leeds having a shot or moment in the game [prior to Nmecha's goal]. Some of our football in possession, in press, in energy, was everything that I wanted to see and that makes it even more of a bitter pill to swallow that we lost the game. I was frustrated after the second goal with a couple of things that I'll show the players on why the momentum of the game changed. That's a team thing. If we can just focus and concentrate for 90 minutes, this team has unbelievable potential, which you saw for probably 90% of the game today. I'm a month in, I feel like I already know what we need to work on to improve that. It's making sure we get the time to do it."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Chelsea now switch focus to the FA Cup and a fourth round tie against Championship high-flyers Hull City on Friday. The Blues will be back in Premier League action at home to relegation-threatened Burnley on February 21.