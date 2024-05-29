VIDEO: Mikel Arteta's subdued reaction to winning best Premier League coach at Globe Soccer awards as Arsenal boss receives award from ex-Gunners favourite Cesc Fabregas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta kept his emotions in check after being recognised as the best Premier League coach of the year at the Globe Soccer awards.
- Arteta won Best Premier League Coach award
- Insisted that his team is "hungry to win trophies"
- Alonso was awarded the Best Coach of the Year