VIDEO: Max Dowman, that is special! Arsenal sensation scores Mesut Ozil-esque wonder goal in big UEFA Youth League win over Bayern Munich

Dowman finished off Bayern in some style to cap an outstanding performance for Arsenal's Under-19s. The youngster cut in from the right and showed off some outrageous skill to beat three Bayern defenders - including a nutmeg and wonderful pirouette - before keeping his composure to dink the ball over the goalkeeper. The goal was Dowman's second of the game, with Kyran Thompson and Ceadach O'Neill also on target, and capped a fine victory for the Gunners as they picked up their first win of their 2025-26 Youth League campaign in impressive fashion.
The 15-year-old wasn't the only youngster to catch the eye during the game. Luis Munoz made history when he arrived as a substitute in the second half. The 13-year-old came on for the final five minutes of the match and became the youngest player ever to feature in the youth competition.