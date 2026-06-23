VIDEO: Martin Odegaard leads Erling Haaland & Norway squad in spine-tingling 'Viking Row' celebration after progress to World Cup knockout stages
Norway stars join fans in viral post-match celebration
The Norwegian players headed straight to their supporters after their 3-2 win over Senegal that secured their place in the knockout stages, and took part in the increasingly popular 'Viking Row' celebration. Led by captain Odegaard, the squad formed a longboat-style rowing movement with the fans in the stands. The celebration has gained significant traction on social media during the tournament. Inspired by Viking heritage, supporters and players sit in formation and mimic rowing movements to the rhythm of a drum.
Watch the clip
Haaland reveals pre-match plan behind celebration
Haaland, who scored two goals in the match, admitted the players had discussed joining supporters before kick-off if they secured the result they needed. The Manchester City striker told Fox Sports: "I saw it online. It's gone completely viral. Martin asked me before the game: 'Do you think we should join in?' I said, 'If we win, let's do it, why not?'"
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Group-winning battle awaits
Norway now face their biggest challenge of the tournament as they prepare to meet France in a match that will determine top spot in Group I. Despite the confidence generated by their perfect group-stage record, Haaland acknowledged the scale of the task ahead, saying after the game: "They're probably going to win against us, they're probably going to win the whole tournament."
Regardless of that result, Norway will head into the Round of 32 with momentum and belief after an impressive campaign so far.