VIDEO: 'You have to manage a lot of egos!' - Gerard Pique rules out taking over from Michael Carrick at Man Utd

The World Cup winner continued his explanation, making it clear that the lifestyle of a modern coach does not appeal to him. He added: "It's something that after retiring I wanted to disconnect a lot from football. And I'm not seeing at least in the short term myself being a manager." Since hanging up his boots, he has focused heavily on his business ventures rather than pursuing coaching badges. While several of his former peers have transitioned into management, he has instead dedicated his time to the Kings League, avoiding the relentless schedule that defines elite-level coaching.