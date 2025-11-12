VIDEO: Man Utd legend's son scores two brilliant goals on first start for Salford to pocket Man of the Match prize

Butt spoke about his pride at opening his account for the club after the win. He told the club's media: "I had at least one in the first half maybe two. In the second half I thought, I'm going to have to score one here and I got two. Got to be happy to be honest.

"[Alex] Bruce reminded us, especially for the senior lads about how important this competition is, with the final being at Wembley. You've got to try and win every game. We went 1-0 down so we did well to react. At half time we just said we've got to win the game. Second half performance was really great, better than the first half.

"I feel like we've got a lot closer to the first team lads. They all look after us and are dead nice to us on the pitch, even if they have to shout at us and tell us what we've done wrong, it helps us. We are all familiar with the style of play that the gaffer and Brucey want from us. You've just got to work on it every day and prove that you should be given a chance. Like tonight was a great chance to prove it."