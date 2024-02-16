VIDEO: Lionel Messi swarmed! Post-game scramble for photos with Argentine icon following emotional friendly date for Inter Miami superstar with first club Newell’s Old Boys
Lionel Messi was swarmed by Newell’s Old Boys players following Inter Miami’s latest friendly, with everybody wanting a photo with the Argentine icon.
- All-time great in action against boyhood club
- Game in Florida ended as a 1-1 draw
- Herons readying themselves for MLS action