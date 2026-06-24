VIDEO: Lionel Messi shows off impressive biceps & performs perfect pull-ups in gym as Argentina captain celebrates 39th birthday
Birthday fitness flex
In a recently posted video, the Argentine GOAT is seen performing a series of perfect pull-ups at the Albiceleste's training base. Focused intently on his workout routine, Messi displayed impressive bicep definition and upper-body strength, leaving fans in awe of his longevity and dedication to staying at the top of his game.
The veteran attacker has always been known for his magical left foot, but this latest footage highlights his sustained physical conditioning during the twilight of his career. As he celebrates his 39th birthday on June 24, Messi shows no signs of slowing down as he leads his country through another high-stakes tournament on the global stage.
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Scaloni's tribute to his captain
Ahead of their recent clash with Austria, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni had a few words for Messi during a pre-match press conference. The 48-years-old, as always, showed affection for his superstar and expressed his desire to see the Inter Miami forward enjoying himself during the festivities.
"We believe it’s the group that gets through both the good and the bad moments. We know that being beside a friend always makes things better. That’s how we all feel, and I imagine Leo feels the same way, based on what he said," Scaloni said when asked about the team atmosphere. Regarding the birthday itself, he added: "I just want him to be happy. That’s what we all want."
- AFP
Record-breaking form fuels World Cup defense
The celebrations come at a time when Messi's on-field influence remains as potent as ever. He recently became the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history during a 2-0 victory over Austria in Dallas. Even a first-half penalty miss couldn't dampen his spirits, as he eventually found the net twice to book the holders' spot in the round of 32. "The truth is that it is spectacular how it happened," Messi admitted when discussing the record. "Today I had the penalty that I could have increased the score with, but if I had scored the penalty, perhaps I wouldn't have scored the other two. You never know, but I'm happy with the result."
As Argentina heads into the knockout stages, Messi's peak physical condition proves he is ready for the challenge. Backed by a united squad, the veteran captain remains fully focused on defending their world title.