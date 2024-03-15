VIDEO: Lauren James benefits from Manuela Zinsberger howler before Sjoeke Nusken double gives Chelsea a comfortable lead in huge WSL clash against Arsenal
Lauren James reaped the benefits from a huge mistake from Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to give Chelsea the lead in their WSL clash on Friday.
- James fired Chelsea to first-half lead
- Nusken followed up with two goals for Blues
- Home team sit top of WSL with Arsenal third