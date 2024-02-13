Lauren James Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Lauren James to score 40 goals this season?! Chelsea forward set ambitious target by brother Reece as he jokes his sister should score ‘a hat-trick a game’

Reece JamesChelseaLauren JamesChelsea FC WomenPremier LeagueWSL

Reece James set an ambitious target of 40 goals this season for sister and Chelsea forward Lauren, as he jokes she should score "a hat-trick a game."

  • Chelsea forward in sensational form this term
  • Brother Reece pushes her for more glory
  • Wants Lauren to hit at least 40 goals this season

