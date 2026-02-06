VIDEO: Karim Benzema clashes with journalist over 'didn't say goodbye' allegations following stunning free transfer move from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal

At 38 years of age, ex-Real Madrid star Benzema is taking on a new challenge. He followed former Santiago Bernabeu colleague Ronaldo to the Middle East in 2023, with a lucrative contract being signed on the back of landing a prestigious Ballon d’Or.

Benzema was a prolific presence for Al-Ittihad, hitting over 50 goals for them, but saw a contract dispute lead to him being removed from short-term plans. A move across Saudi Arabia was quickly lined up.

The five-time Champions League winner has made an immediate impact in new surroundings, with a hat-trick being recorded on debut in a 6-0 mauling of Al-Akhdoud. That win has taken Al-Hilal three points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League - with a four-point advantage being held over Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.