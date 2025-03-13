VIDEO: Jude Bellingham produces epic response after bottle is thrown at England international’s head during Real Madrid’s Champions League celebrations at home of arch-rivals Atletico
Jude Bellingham delivered an epic response to having a bottle thrown at his head during Real Madrid’s Champions League celebrations at Atletico.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Derby date went all the way to spot-kicks
- Blancos prevailed to book quarter-final berth
- Three Lions star in buoyant mood afterwards