VIDEO: Juan Mata's at it again! Veteran ex-Man Utd & Chelsea favourite scores absolutely outrageous free-kick goal for Melbourne Victory

The 37-year-old Spaniard proved that technical mastery has no expiry date during the clash at Allianz Stadium. Stepping up to a dead-ball situation in the 34th minute, Mata unleashed a trademark left-footed strike that curled perfectly off the inside of the post.

Victory appeared to have secured the points when substitute Charles Nduka made an immediate impact. Entering the fray in the 69th minute, the striker found the back of the net with his very first involvement, doubling the visitors' advantage and silencing the home support.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the space of just 120 seconds as the hosts refused to accept defeat. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos ignited the comeback in the 73rd minute with a clinical finish. There was euphoria just two minutes later when fellow new arrival Ahmet Arslan opened his account for the club. The rapid-fire double levelled the scores at 2-2, transforming a seemingly comfortable afternoon for Mata’s side into a desperate scrap for a point in front of a rejuvenated home crowd.