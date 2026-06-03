VIDEO: Jordan Henderson reacts as he's asked awkward question about massive names left out of England's World Cup squad
Henderson navigates awkward squad questions
With several high-profile stars failing to make Tuchel's 26-man cut for the 48-team tournament, such as Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the 35-year-old was asked for his take on those left behind. Speaking from the team's training base in Florida, Henderson acknowledged the ongoing debate surrounding the German manager's picks.
“I know everybody likes to speak about players that aren’t here,” admitted Henderson. “Unfortunately that’s the case with every England squad. There’s so many good players, so much talent. But for us as a squad here, it’s about being together. We’re here for a reason."
"It’s about bringing that – being the best version of yourself, being the best version individually and collectively. Working every day to achieve our dreams really."
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Adapting to the Florida furnace
The conditions in West Palm Beach have already tested the players, with temperatures soaring to 33 degrees celcius during their initial sessions. Henderson, entering his fourth World Cup, knows that physical preparation will be just as important as tactical drills if England are to survive the grueling schedule ahead. The Three Lions open their campaign against Croatia on June 17.
Reflecting on the climate, Henderson added: “It’s hard to really adapt but this week is about building capacity. We’ve got an amazing team behind the team working on how we cool down and recover. Hopefully that can give us an edge.”
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Mainoo makes bold title claim
Despite the awkward questions surrounding the selection process, the mood within the camp remains sky-high. Kobbie Mainoo, the Manchester United prodigy who has become a fixture in the engine room, was asked if the squad truly believes they can end decades of hurt and lift the trophy on July 19.
“One hundred per cent,” Mainoo told reporters. “I feel like everyone in the squad and the staff believes we can win it but it doesn’t come easy and the first game, the second game, we have to build and build.”