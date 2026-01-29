VIDEO: Joao Pedro and Liam Rosenior share wholesome moment during interview after Brazilian striker fires Chelsea into Champions League last-16

Questions were asked of whether he was the right man to fill a prominent managerial post at Stamford Bridge following the shock sacking of Enzo Maresca. His predecessor had overseen Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs in 2025.

Rosenior was, however, lured away from Strasbourg early in the new year and has set about putting his own stamp on a star-studded squad. Some of his methods have raised eyebrows, but the 41-year-old will be doing things his way.

His reputation in coaching circles has been earned courtesy of impressive man-management skills, with Rosenior all about working with a happy camp. He allows players to have a say in how tactical plans are drawn up, while ensuring that his door is always open for any discussions.

Those working under him at present appear to have struck up an immediate bond with their manager. Pedro proved as much when sharing a hug with Rosenior after seeing his post-match interview in Naples gatecrashed - with the Brazilian striker having bagged a brace in an impressive 3-2 win.