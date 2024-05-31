VIDEO: JJ Watt & his ‘dirty as sh*t’ hat explain next step for Burnley – with NFL legend reacting to seeing Vincent Kompany leave to manage Harry Kane and Co at Bayern Munich BurnleyPremier LeagueBayern MunichChampionshipVincent Kompany

Burnley investor JJ Watt, in his “dirty as sh*t” hat, has explained the next step after seeing Vincent Kompany leave to take charge of Bayern Munich.